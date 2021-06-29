Royal Sigismund Bell celebrates 500th anniversary of mounting

A special Holy Mass took place at the Wawel Cathedral in Kraków, southern Poland, on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the mounting of the Sigismund (Zygmunt) Bell. Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski prayed that it would toll as often as possible, “for glory for the Church, for greatness for Poland, for hope for Poles.”

The Sigismund Bell in Krakow was cast in the bell foundry of Hans Beham of Free Imperial City of Nuremberg in modern Germany in 1520. The figures of Saints Sigismund of Burgundy and Stanislaus of Szczepanów, as well as the coats of arms of Poland and Lithuania were placed on its mantle. The bell was mounted on the tower on July 9, 1521, and its voice could be heard for the first time on July 13, 1521.

According to tradition, “Zygmunt” was cast from the cannons captured during the Battle of Orsza. The victorious battle of September 8, 1514 ended the alliance against king Sigismund I the Old between Tsar Vasily III and Emperor Maximilian I Habsburg and the Grand Master of the Teutonic Order, Albrecht Hohenzollern.

“Zygmunt” most likely tolled during the Prussian tribute in 1525, announcing the greatness of the king breaking the Russian-German alliance.

The Bell has always accompanied religious and state ceremonies for five hundred years.

“It tolled when people were terrified; it raised an alarm, it called for defence, for perseverance, for hope; it cried with the Poles, but also aroused their pride in the sublime moments, when we got up again from our knees. An exceptional bell. There is no other like that in Poland,” said Archbishop Jędraszewski.