PM Morawiecki defends judicial overhaul after human rights court ruling

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki defended his government’s overhaul of the judicial system after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Poland had violated the rights of two judges.

The judges had lodged their complaint with the ECHR in 2019 after they had been dismissed from their posts under the provisions of a controversial new law.

“We hold the court in high regard but we have been implementing our programmes, including a judicial system reform, in line with our priorities,” Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the Polish constitution had supremacy over the European court.

According to the ECHR ruling, having dismissed two deputy heads of a district court in the town of Kielce, southern Poland, before their six-year term of office ended and without giving them an explanation or letting them appeal the decision, Poland violated their right to a just court trial.

Judges Mariusz Broda and Alina Bojara had been removed from their posts as deputy heads of the Kielce Regional Court in 2018 by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. His decision was based on an amendment to the law on courts of general jurisdiction adopted in 2017, under which the justice minister is entitled to hire and fire the heads of courts of general jurisdiction without any justification and without the possibility of an appeal.

The new law was part of a series of changes by Poland’s government to the judicial system that critics, including the European Union;s executive, claim undermine both the independence of courts and the rule of law.

The ECHR ruled that Poland should pay each applicant EUR 20,000 in damages. Both sides have three months to appeal. The Polish justice ministry said it was analysing the verdict and would comment soon.

PM highlights supremacy of national law

However, PM Morawiecki said the ECHR based in Strasbourg, “is a special institution, which we respect and which we cooperate with, but, in the case of various rulings, we always point to the absolute supremacy of the Polish constitution and the priority of adhering to the principles stemming from it.”

In a statement released late on Tuesday afternoon, the justice ministry announced: “The ECHR ruling, which questions the 2018 decision to dismiss the former deputy heads of the Kielce court, has no factual substantiation. It is a manifestation of inadmissible politicisation of the court.”

“The justice ministry regrets that the court has made a politically-motivated decision regarding Poland,” the comunique continued. “Unfortunately, this is another example that this institution is more often being guided by politics and ideology, and not by laws and conventions.”