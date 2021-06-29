Turów lignite mine negotiations suspended until July 8

Negotiations on the Turów lignite mine held in Prague between the Polish and Czech officials have been suspended until July 8, the Polish public Radio reported, citing Anna Nahajska from the media communication department of the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

Polish-Czech negotiations began on June 17. This morning, delegations from both countries started their third round of talks. However, no compromise was reached and it was decided that the negotiations would continue next week.

Reaching an agreement is to lead to the withdrawal of the lawsuit against Poland, submitted by the Czech side to the Court of Justice of the European Union. Among other things, the Czechs raise the issue of the negative impact of mining in Turów on the groundwater on the Czech side of the border.

The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit in May against Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union in connection with the expansion of the Turów lignite mine. Prague demanded that mining in Turów be suspended until the decision of the CJEU.