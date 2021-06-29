PM defends judicial overhaul after Euro court ruling

"We hold the court in high regard but we have been implementing our programmes, including a judicial system reform, in line with our priorities," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the Polish constitution had supremacy over the court.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish prime minister has defended his government’s overhaul of the judicial system after the European Court of Human Rights (ECFR) ruled that Poland had violated the rights of two judges.

The judges had lodged their complaint with the ECHR in 2019 after they had been dismissed from their posts under the provisions of a controversial new law.

Morawiecki made the statement following the ECHR ruling, according to which, having dismissed two deputy heads of a district court in the town of Kielce before their six-year term of office ended and without giving them an explanation or letting them appeal the decision, Poland violated their right to a just court trial.

“As the premature termination of the applicants’ term of office as court vice-presidents had not been examined either by an ordinary court or by another body exercising judicial duties, the respondent State had infringed the very essence of the applicants’ right of access to a court,” the ECHR said.

Judges Mariusz Broda and Alina Bojara had been removed from their posts as vice-presidents of the Kielce Regional Court in 2018 by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

His decision was based on an amendment to the law on courts of general jurisdiction adopted in 2017, under which a justice minister is entitled to hire and fire the heads of courts of general jurisdiction without any justification and without the possibility of an appeal.

The new law was part of a series of changes by Poland’s government to the judicial system that critics, including the European Union’s executive, claim undermine both the independence of courts and the rule of law.

“In the light of all the information available to it, the Court concluded, first, that the applicants’ removal had been based on a legislative provision whose compatibility with the requirements of the rule of law appeared doubtful and, secondly, that the measure was not surrounded by any of the fundamental safeguards of procedural fairness,” the ECHR wrote in a communique. “The ministerial decisions to remove the applicants had not been accompanied by any reasons.”

The ECHR ruled that Poland should pay each applicant EUR 20,000 in damages. Both sides have three months to appeal. The Polish justice ministry said it was analysing the verdict and would comment soon.

But Morawiecki said “the ECHR based in Strasbourg, namely an institution of the Council of Europe, is not a body of the European Union.”

“This is a special institution, which we respect and which we cooperate with, but, in the case of various rulings, we always point to the absolute supremacy of the Polish constitution and the priority of adhering to the principles stemming from it,” Morawiecki explained.

The prime minister stated that the constitution was the highest legal act in Poland and a source of laws.

In a statement released late on Tuesday afternoon the justice ministry said: “The ECHR ruling, which questions the 2018 decision to dismiss the former deputy heads of the Kielce court, has no factual substantiation. It (the ruling – PAP) is a manifestation of inadmissible politicisation of the court.

“The justice ministry regrets that the court has made a politically-motivated decision regarding Poland,” it continued. “Unfortunately, this is another example that this institution is more often being guided by politics and ideology, and not by laws and conventions.”