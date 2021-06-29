Basketball: Poland starts their Olympic qualifiers campaign with victory

Polish basketball players won against Angola 83:64 (24:19, 19:12, 19:14, 21:19) in their first match of group B Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying tournament held in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Mateusz Ponitka scored the most points for Poland – 22, while Aleksander Balcerowski significantly contributed to the victory, registering 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the next game, the players coached by Mike Taylor will face a much more demanding rival, Slovenia, on July 1. The reigning champions of Europe have been reinforced with the NBA major star Luka Dončić.

The match between Poland and Slovenia will likely determine the rival of the favourites, Lithuania, in the semifinals. It is very possible that the winner will avoid them in that phase, prolonging their Olympic qualification hopes, as only the best team will be promoted to Tokyo.

A total of 12 national teams will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament. Eight participants are already known, while four qualifying tournaments for the remaining spots are taking place worldwide.