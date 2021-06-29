COVID-19: Current number of vaccinations still insufficient, PM says

Although the current number of performed vaccinations against COVID-19 is higher than initially assumed by the government, the vaccination rate did not allow the chain of infections to be broken before the fall, said the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki after the meeting of the team on the “Delta” SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain.

To date, over 28.6 mln people in Poland have been inoculated against the coronavirus. Over 16.7 mln people have received their first dose, while over 12.8 mln people are fully vaccinated.

“We must persuade as many of our compatriots as possible to get vaccinated,” the Polish PM said.

He added that all admission limits for specialist doctors will be lifted from July 1, while actions aimed at reducing queues in healthcare facilities are underway. In turn, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced further development of preventive measures aimed at further reducing the number of COVID-19 infections and preventing the re-development of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the government will expand sanitary and medical infrastructure in the event of a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 infections.

According to Mr Niedzielski, prevention is as it stands the most important issue, ”therefore the level of vaccination will be the key epidemic parameter for the government.”

“In a low-vaccination situation, a given region will be identified as a high-risk area. This will have an impact on introducing or easing sanitary restrictions in these regions,” Minister Niedzielski said.

As part of the sealing of borders, all persons coming to Poland from outside the Schengen Area will have to undergo compulsory quarantine, unless such a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.