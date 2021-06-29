PM announces new decision on tax collection from entrepreneurs

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference that everything must be done to allow the positive forecasts for the Polish economy to become reality.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

The Polish prime minister announced on Tuesday a tax-collection waiver on all grants which have already been redeemed from a financial shield assistance programme for enterprises.

“Therefore, after consultations with entrepreneurs’ organizations, I have made the decision to waive all tax collection on the redeemed subsides from the Financial Shield,” said Morawiecki.

He added that this is another injection of PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.2 billion) from the state budget to entrepreneurs “to improve their development and their long-term prospects.”

He noted that the favorable expectations were the result of Polish New Deal programmes and support for local governments, not only in terms of investment, but also for their current activities.