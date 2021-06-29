Poland extends Covid relief program for large firms

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Poland’s cabinet adopted a resolution on Tuesday extending the ongoing Covid relief programme for large firms, the government press office said in a statement.

Beneficiaries will now be able to secure preferential and liquidity loans from state fund PFR until end-September, with payments running to end-2021. The deadline for redeeming preferential loans inked after June 30, 2021 was extended to end-September 2022.

In mid-June, Poland secured a nod from the European Commission for the PLN 25-bln (EUR 5.53-billion) programme for large firms.