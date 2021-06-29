Photographer captures the loneliness of men and online dating in powerful series of striking images

Meeting the men in their own homes, what emerged from the year-long Two Swipes Right project was a movingly intimate account of single life, showing how wrong first impressions can be and the problems facing men today.

A photographer who documented her experiences on a dating app has captured the brutal reality of looking for love online in a new exhibition.

Kasia Łoś, who has previously shot photos for Vogue magazine, started her ‘Two Swipes Right’ project to document the men behind the profiles and the conversations she had both online and in real life.

Included among the high contrast black and white portraits of the men are shots of their personal items such as a child’s toy or football scarves pinned to a wall in lieu of wallpaper, photos or art.Kasia Łoś

The 34-year-old from Legionowo near Warsaw told TFN: “I started my journey on Tinder looking for a partner but it was difficult for me.

“I am a shy person so meeting people isn’t easy but some of the guys were very direct, asking about sex straight away.

One man who had a wall covered in empty photo frames, explained that they had previously contained photos of his ex-fiancée.Kasia Łoś

“There were handsome young men with nice pictures but when I met them they were depressed and had problems, they weren’t happy with life.”

It was this that gave her the idea of documenting the realities of modern dating.

Changing her profile to announce she was looking to photograph men rather than date them, she said she was surprised by the number who agreed to take part.

Meeting the men in their own homes, what emerged from the year-long project was a poignant account of single life, showing how wrong first impressions can be and the problems facing men today.

The photos on display at the Kamienica Artystyczna TA 3 gallery exhibition in Warsaw are the first of their kind in Poland.Kalbar/TFN

One day his sister visited him and removed all the pictures of her. Łoś subsequently found out he had since met a new partner on Tinder who is now pregnant and that he is planning to fill the frames with photos of their newborn.

Some of the men Kasia photographed turned up to see the exhibition, including one who had now found love and was expecting a baby.Kamienica Artystyczna TA 3/Facebook

Łoś said: “Some of the guys came to the opening and were happy that after a few years they could see the results of this.

“I didn’t expect that the exhibition would be written about so this is maybe a surprise for them.”

The exhibition, which was delayed because of the pandemic, is currently on show at the Kamienica Artystyczna TA 3 gallery in centre of Warsaw.