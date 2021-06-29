30 years ago production of ‘Polski Fiat’ was stopped

On June 29, 1991, the production of the Polski Fiat 125p was stopped at the Passenger Car Factory (FSO) in Warsaw. During nearly 24 years, over 1 million 445 thousand copies were produced.

The first licensed car came off the assembly line at FSO on November 28, 1967. Two years previous the license was purchased from Fiat for a car that had been in production in Italy since 1961, the Fiat 1300/1500. However, the Fiat 1300/1500 in the second half of the 1960s was already outdated. Therefore, after signing the license, the Italians agreed that a slightly different car would be produced in Poland, one of the prototype versions of the 125 model, which was to enter production only in 1967.

The Polish Fiat 125p (this letter was added just to distinguish the version) had a new body, intended for the 125, while the entire driveline, engine and interior design was from the old Fiat 1300/1500 model. That is why it was an original, this version was produced only in Poland. This mattered in later years, when Fiat was already producing its 125p model and the Polski Fiat 125p was slightly different and did not compete directly for export markets.

The Polish Fiat 125p, colloquially known as the Big Fiat, the rack or the sideboard, immediately became a showpiece of the PRL car industry, and its possession became a sign of prestige in the country. In 1975, modernisation was carried out, replacing the interior design completely, as well as some external elements (rear and front lamps, bumpers, door trim).

In the 1980s, the production of 125p was affected by Western economic sanctions and the isolation of Poland after the introduction of martial law. Soon the Big Fiat was replaced by the Polonez, produced since 1978 also designed by Fiat and using the engine and some 125p components.

At the beginning of 1983, the rights to use the license name of Fiat expired. Over time sales were getting worse and worse, and the decisive blow to the profitability of production was caused by the change in prices after the introduction of the so-called Balcerowicz economic reforms.

The last Big Fiat was produced on June 29, 1991 and can still be seen at occasional exhibitions, including at the Technical Museum in Warsaw.