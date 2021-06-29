President praises economic potential of Three Seas Initiative

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Countries of Three Seas Initiative are a driving force of the European economy, the Polish president Andrzej Duda has said.

Opening the 2nd Three Seas Initiative Forum of Regions in Lublin, eastern Poland, on Tuesday, Duda said the countries of the Three Seas Initiative – a project to enhance infrastructure between the countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas – were perceived as an attractive investment location.

Duda also said that the Three Seas countries were at the start of the road. “We want to build new connections between our countries, roads, bridges, fast railways, pipelines, fibre-optics. We want to develop digital innovation so that our countries are not only modern but also secure and resistant to new, difficult challenges,” he said.

“We want to transform our economies towards zero-emission economies with respect for social justice and taking into account threats to energy security and above all taking account of our potential and our real opportunities – both financial and social conditions,” the president said.

He pointed out that in the last 15 years, the countries of the Three Seas Initiative have developed the most dynamically in Europe and that their societies were hungry to achieve the living standards of Western European countries.

“And our people are used to hard work and are ready to work hard in order to achieve success,” he said.

“That is our powerful capital and not making use of it would be a mistake that could never be forgiven,” Duda added.

Highlighting the fact that the initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the USA and Germany, as well as with the support of the European Commission, President Duda said he was pleased that other world powers, including Japan, had expressed interest in cooperating with the development project.