Ruling coalition leads support ranking: poll

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition with the highest support of 36 percent of the vote, the Pollster Research Institute wrote on Tuesday.

According to a survey published by the Super Express daily, the runner ups are Poland 2050, a new political group led by Catholic columnist Szymon Hołownia with 23 percent and the Civic Coalition opposition party with support close to 21 percent.

The Freedom and Independence Confederation took fourth place with 7.99 percent, followed by The Left with 6.32 percent.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL) landed below the parliamentary threshold required to win the lower house of parliament seats, with 4.84 percent.

The survey was carried out on June 26-27 on a sample of 1,088 adult Poles.