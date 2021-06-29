Admission limits to specialist doctors lifted from Jul 1: PM

“From July 1, we are lifting all admission limits to specialist doctors,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference on Tuesday. He added that the “Prevention 40 plus” programme would soon be introduced.

As the Prime Minister emphasised, the government wants to “propose solutions that will anticipate the emergence of new large increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases.”

Mateusz Morawiecki announced the introduction of two programmes. The first of them is to shorten the queues to specialist doctors from July 1, and the second will be called “Prevention 40 plus.”

“It is a programme that sets the direction of public services we are striving for,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that currently the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for a possible fourth wave are based primarily on prevention. He pointed out that the vaccination rate in Poland is still insufficient.

