COVID-19: 123 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 123 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,811 including 153,047 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,029 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 26 new fatalities, of which 9 were due to COVID-19 alone and 17 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,005.

According to the ministry, 72,255 people are quarantined and 2,651,759 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,047 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 28,601,320 people have been vaccinated, including 16,716,871 with the first dose and 12,810,211 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 171 out of 1,071 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 182,230,381 coronavirus cases, 3,946,516 deaths and 166,787,504 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,511,636, India has the second most with 30,316,897 cases and Brazil third with 18,448,402.