Via Carpatia will be backbone of Three Seas Initiative: President Duda

“From my point of view, Via Carpatia will be a kind of backbone for the Three Seas countries,” President Andrzej Duda said during the opening of the II Three Seas Initiative Forum of Regions. He stressed that similar infrastructure projects are needed in the region and called for them to be undertaken by other countries.

“The flagship example of the community of interests of the Three Seas Initiative is the Via Carpatia route, which is of key importance in the context of economic and social development and building international relations at the local level,” the President assessed.

“I am glad that Via Carpatia is the main theme of this congress,” he said, adding that “from my point of view, Via Carpatia will be a kind of backbone of the Three Seas Initiative, and its completion will also stimulate the development of regions not located directly along the route.”

Andrzej Duda emphasised that such projects are needed because the Three Seas countries often have good East-West, but lack North-South communication.

“I would like to call on you to additionally mobilise your governments to carry out this great task and other great tasks,” he appealed to the representatives of the regional authorities of the Three Seas countries present at the congress.