Poland reports 123 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 26 deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 123 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 52 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 985 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,020 recorded the day prior, including 171 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,071 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 72,255 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,759 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 28,601,320 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 12,810,211 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.