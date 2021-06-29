Fourth wave of the pandemic likely to appear in second half of August: Health Min

“The fourth wave of the pandemic is likely to occur in the second half of August. We have to get used to wearing masks in confined spaces,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said in an interview on Radio Plus. He also added that there is a guarantee that vaccination against COVID-19 will be free of charge till the end of September.

The minister pointed out that what occurs in Great Britain in connection with COVID-19 also occurs in Poland after about a month.

Minister Niedzielski said that Great Britain is at the height of COVID-19 infections, which means that the fourth wave might start in Poland in the second half of August.

“We are conducting various analyses and discussions. First of all, we guarantee that vaccination conditions will not change until the end of September, so anyone who wants to get vaccinated by the end of September will be able to do so under the same conditions,” the Health Minister assured.

He reminded that the vaccination service itself costs PLN 60, which is the cost of the reimbursement the NHF clinics get for providing vaccinations services.