Final stretch of Polish-Czech negotiations over Turów mine

“We are definitely in the final stretch of negotiation with the Czech Republic regarding the Turów mine. I hope that in the next few days the agreement will be finalised. This is difficult and complicated, therefore requires such tedious negotiation work,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said.

Polish-Czech talks on the Turów mine will continue on Tuesday in Prague. The talks are a continuation of the negotiations over the turów lignite mine that began in mid-June. The Polish delegation will fly to the Czech capital for the third time.

The deputy minister pointed out that the procedures pending before the CJEU are an important issue but the negotiations with the Czech Republic, finalised with an agreement will resolve it.

“The interests of the Czech Republic will be protected, but also the interests of Poland will be protected. Both Polish and Czech delegations will meet somewhere in the middle to close this topic and return to a completely normal, friendly, good-neighborly dialogue,” Mr Przydacz said.

In February, the Czech authorities referred the case related to the Turów mine to the CJEU. In their opinion, the expansion of the mine threatens the access to water in the Liberec region. In May, the top EU court, as a precautionary measure, ordered the mining operations in Turów to be stopped immediately pending a judgement.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the decision of the CJEU as unprecedented and contrary to the basic principles of the EU. At the same time, the Polish government has started negotiations with the Czech side.

The Polish-Czech negotiations regarding the Turów lignite mine are expected to lead to an intergovernmental agreement that will define the conditions under which the Czech Republic will withdraw its complaint to the CJEU.