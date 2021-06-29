This conversation must be based on facts: official on Israeli claims

“If we hear rational arguments as to why this law should be changed, I am ready to talk. So far there are only accusations that Poland is refusing to compensate the victims of the Holocaust,” Paweł Jabłoński, deputy Foreign Minister said, referring to the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure.

In an interview with the commercial broadcaster TVN24 on Tuesday, Mr Jabłoński was asked about last week’s amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure, which caused a sharp reaction from Israel.

“I think what we are doing, which is presenting the facts, may not have much impact on the actions of those politicians in Israel who think that fueling the conflict with Poland is profitable for them,” he said, referring to the internal situation in Israel.

“The situation is very tense there. Four consecutive elections, huge difficulties in forming a government,” he pointed out, stressing that “this drives the desire to consolidate the electorate around topics that can focus the disputes.”

“We were aware that the new Israeli Foreign Minister… was not positive about Poland, but we didn’t expect him to be able to move on to such attacks as accusing us of Holocaust denial,” he emphasised.

“We are ready to talk, also about disputes, but this conversation must be based on facts,” Paweł Jabłoński stressed.

Last week Poland’s lower house of parliament passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property. According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by Polish Constitutional Tribunal 6 years ago. The provisions are primarily to block wild property restitution.

The bill caused tension between Poland and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled it a “disgrace”. A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said the legislation could affect up to 90 pct of property restitution requests from Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

In connection with the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure, Poland and Israel each summoned their respective ambassadors for meetings.