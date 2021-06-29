Almost 12.7 million people fully vaccinated in Poland

So far, over 28.4 million vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Poland. Almost 12.7 million people are fully vaccinated, government websites reported on Monday. A total of 5.2 million EU COVID Certificates were collected in the country, including over 4.9 million confirming full vaccination.

According to the latest data, exactly 28,447,379 vaccinations have been performed in Poland so far. 12,682,542 people are fully vaccinated, with two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as with a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The daily number of vaccinations amounted to 58,414.

“On Monday, 2.6 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to Poland,” the head of the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS), Michał Kuczmierowski said. He added that “we are waiting for the Moderna vaccines. They will probably arrive at night or tomorrow. There will also be a delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the second half of the week”.

Since December 27, last year, when vaccination against COVID-19 began in Poland, 25,956 doses have been utilized and 12,175 adverse vaccine reactions were reported.

From July 1, second dose COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to be performed without an appointment at any vaccination point. “If a vaccination point on a given day has a surplus of vaccines, vaccination can be carried out immediately; there will be no appointments, no bureaucracy” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.

He also mentioned that talks are underway about the possibility of Polish citizens to start paying for COVID-19 vaccinations, introducing them into the normal reimbursement system. “We have a reimbursement system built in such a way that there are some preferential groups that have such vaccination reimbursed by the state, for example people over 75 or 70 years of age,” Minister Niedzielski said.

A poll done by the Center of Public Opinion Research (CBOS) in June found that 52 percent of respondents declare that they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, 18 percent would like to be vaccinated, and 26 percent have no intention of doing so. The survey also showed that 60 percent of Polish citizens support the introduction of EU COVID Certificates, 32 percent don’t want them to be introduced.