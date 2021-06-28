Poland, Israel each summon their respective ambassadors

Poland and Israel each summoned their respective ambassadors for meetings on Sunday, regarding an amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedures passed in the lower house of the Polish parliament.

“During the meeting at the FM about the amendments to the code chargé d’affaires of Israel did not present any new information, she referred to the statements by Israels FM and the embassy we hope that israel’s approach will change,” Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said.

After the meeting, he stated that the contested legislation does not refer to the issue of the Holocaust in any way, and the criticism comes from ignorance of the facts.

Last week Poland’s lower house of parliament passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property. According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by Polish Constitutional Tribunal 6 years ago. The provisions are primarily to block wild property restitutions.

The bill caused tension between Poland and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labeled it a “disgrace”. A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said the legislation could affect up to 90 pct of property restitution requests from Holocaust survivors and their descendants.