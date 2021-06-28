Russian FM spokesperson accuses Czech Republic of hostility towards Moscow

The actions of the Czech Republic confirm their status as a “hostile country” towards Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday. She commented on Prague’s demands for compensation regarding damages caused by the Vrbětice explosion in 2014.

“It is no longer possible to understand what is going on in the minds of Czech politicians who since a month are trying to come up with ideas on how to worsen bilateral relations even further,” the spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram communicator account. She added that the Czechs “have put themselves on the list of countries hostile towards Russia”.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Prague received a diplomatic note on Monday demanding compensation for the damages caused by the 2014 explosion in Vrbětice. The Czech services regard the explosion in the ammunition depot as caused by the Russian intelligence agency. The diplomatic note called on Russia to negotiate.

On April 23, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Russia’s response towards “hostile actions by other countries”, which restricts the possibility of employing Russian citizens by embassies and consulates of such countries. The Russian president also ordered the government to define the list of “hostile” countries. On May 14, the Russian government approved a list that includes two countries: the Czech Republic and the United States.