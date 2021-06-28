Tennis: Świątek sees off Hsieh to take her maiden Wimbledon victory

Seeded seventh, Iga Świątek defeated the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh 6:4, 6:4 at the opening round of the Wimbledon WTA Grand Slam tournament. This is her maiden victory in this event in her senior career.

Świątek took on the 66th in the world ranking Hsieh for the second time in her career. She defeated her 15 years older rival in the second round of last year’s French Open as well.

Moving onto the next round, the Polish tennis prodigy will face either the Czech Marie Bouzková or the Russian Vera Zvonareva.

Although the 20-year-old Pole has been amongst the world’s top players on clay courts recently, she is lacking experience when it comes to performing on grass courts. In 2019, she was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon, while the 2020 grass season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This time, as a player from the top 10 of the world ranking, her hopes are much higher.

Nevertheless, the Raszyn-born player claimed she does not carry any burden of expectation as she feels she needs more experience on grass to become a title contender. Yet, she is not a total stranger to the grass courts, as three years ago, Świątek won the junior edition of Wimbledon.