Poles downloaded 4.9 mln Covid vaccination certificates

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poles have downloaded a total of 5.2 million EU Covid certificates, including 4.9 million confirming full vaccination, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson told PAP on Monday.

The EU-recognised certificate can be downloaded by fully-vaccinated people and those who have received a negative Covid-19 test result. In the former case, the certificate is valid for up to a year, while in the latter one only for 48 hours.

People who have recovered from coronavirus can also download the certificate, which is valid for up to 180 days.

“People who recovered from the virus have downloaded over 200,000 certificates to confirm their recovery,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz said. “There have been close to 30,000 certificates confirming a negative test result.”

The regulation on the EU Digital Covid Certificate will come into force on July 1, but the system is not obligatory for all member states.