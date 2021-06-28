S&P upgrades Poland’s GDP growth forecast for 2021, 2022

Polish economy is expected to grow by 4.5 percent in 2021 and by 5.4 percent next year, global ratings agency Standard & Poor has said in a revised forecast.

A previous forecast had put GDP growth at 3.4-percent in 2021 and 4.4-percent in 2022.

“Following improved clarity on the use of recovery funds from the EU, as well as a better-than expected outcome in Q1, we are raising our growth forecast for Poland,” the agency wrote in a Monday statement.

It indicated that consumption had shown resilience to lockdowns and should accelerate in the coming quarters amid an improving pandemic outlook.

“We expect EU funds to start boosting growth from the second half of this year, but more meaningfully in 2022,” the statement read.

According to S&P, the main risks to its revised forecast are constituted by any possible delays in the implementation of the national recovery plan.

Among the three major rating agencies, Moody’s gives Poland the highest rating, an ‘A2.’ According to Fitch and S&P, Poland’s rating is ‘A-.’ All three give Poland a ‘stable’ outlook.