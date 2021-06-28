Health minister speaks out on third dose of Covid-19 vaccine

"We are protecting the interests of Poles by entering into negotiations," Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference.

Poland has told the European Commission that it will join a joint purchasing mechanism for third doses of the Covid vaccine, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

“We have made a declaration to the European Commission that we want to participate in this joint purchasing mechanism and that we will make further decisions based on the results of clinical trials.”

The health minister also said that the need for a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine was being researched.

He added: “We have, in general, two assumptions in such a study. First, is the issue of prolonging immunity. Second, we have a presumption which says that this dose will be modified to target, for example, new mutations.”