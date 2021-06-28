Poznań marks 65th anniversary of June Uprising which left over 55 dead and hundreds injured

The protest demanded proper living conditions and civil freedoms.

The city of Poznan has marked the 65th anniversary of a bloody uprising against the communist regime that claimed dozens of lives but proved to be a turning point in Poland’s struggle for independence.

Breaking out on June 28, 1956, at the city’s Cegielski engineering plant, at that time called the Stalin plant, and were the first mass protests against Poland’s post-war communist regime.

Demanding better working conditions, about 100,000 protesters, mainly workers, rallied in the city’s centre near the local security ministry building, where they were confronted by 400 tanks and a 10,000-strong force of military and security police units under the Polish-Soviet general Stanislav Poplavsky.

Ordered to suppress the protests at all costs, soldiers and security units opened fire on the demonstrators, killing 58 people, including a 13-year-old boy, and injuring hundreds.

According to some accounts, the actual death toll was much higher and may have reached over 100.

In a letter read out during a ceremony held at a monument commemorating the uprising’s victims, Jan Jozef Kasprzyk, head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression, wrote that “this spontaneous protest of Poznan residents marked the end of the post-war period of military struggle against the Soviet occupiers and their Polish supporters.”

Kasprzyk added the protest was an announcement of a new form of struggle, led by the Polish people, for proper living conditions and civil freedoms.

He added that all these protests led to the establishment of the Solidarity trade union, and, finally, to Poland’s freedom.

The Poznan protests were a major step towards the so-called Polish October of that year, during which there was a weakening of hardline Stalinism, and the installation of a less Soviet-dependent government.