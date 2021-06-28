Number of deaths in 2020 highest in last several decades

Pixabay

The number of deaths in 2020 exceeded the average annual level from the last 50 years by over 100,000 while the death rate per 100,000 people reached the highest level since 1951, Poland’s statistical office has said.

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday that 477,335 people died last year in Poland, up by nearly 68,000 compared to 2019.

The highest rate of deaths was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, over 60 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“The 45th week of the year (November 2-8, 2020) turned out to be especially critical, when over 16,000 deaths were recorded. The weekly average in 2020 was over 9,000 while in 2019 it was less than 8,000 deaths,” GUS wrote.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation introduced a new code to determine the causes of deaths caused by Covid-19. In Poland, more than 41,000 died in 2020 from the coronavirus, GUS said.