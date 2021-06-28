King Cone! Poland one of world’s largest exporters of ice cream

Data from Poland's statistical office shows that last year Poland sold over 95,000 tonnes of ice cream worth EUR 211.7 million.

Kalbar/TFN

Poland is one of the top ten largest ice cream exporters in the world, says a new report.

Data from the Statistical Office GUS reported by the Polish Economic Institute showed that Poland’s share in global exports amounted to 5 percent, the seventh highest place in the ranking.

In the first four months of 2021, the growth of ice cream exports exceeded those in previous years and reached 44 percent year on year. Kalbar/TFN

In addition, in 2020, the value of Polish ice cream exports increased by 18 percent year on year.

The data also showed that last year Poland sold over 95,000 tonnes of ice cream worth EUR 211.7 million.

The institute’s report also showed that ice cream exports are growing faster and faster.

Nearly half of the ice cream sold abroad went to Germany (26 percent), France (13 percent) and Great Britain (10 percent).Kalbar/TFN

In the first four months of 2021, the growth of ice cream exports exceeded those in previous years and reached 44 percent year on year.

The value of ice cream sales abroad in this period amounted to EUR 88 million, said analysts, citing data from GUS.

Poland is also among the European leaders in terms of ice cream production.

In the first four months of 2021, the growth of ice cream exports exceeded those in previous years and reached 44 percent year on year.Kalbar/TFN

The report said: “According to (EU stats office) Eurostat, our country is the fifth largest producer in the EU, and the volume of production sold in 2019 amounted to 228.7 million litres.

Nearly half of the ice cream sold abroad went to Germany (26 percent), France (13 percent) and Great Britain (10 percent).

The “Made in Poland” ice cream products are also popular with consumers in more distant countries, such as Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Gambia, Australia and South Africa.