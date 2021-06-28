V4 Foreign Ministers adopt joint position on Western Balkans

The Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4 – Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) at the meeting in Rogalin, Western Poland, expressed their strong and unequivocal support for the aspirations of the European countries of the Western Balkans by adopting a joint statement on this matter,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on social media.

“The Visegrad Group states maintain their commitment and support for partners from the Western Balkans region on their path of reforms related to the European integration process – both at the level of bilateral relations and within the Group, as well as at European Union level,” the heads of the V4 delegations wrote in a joint statement.

“The pace of the negotiations must be in line with progress in pre-accession preparations, including the fundamental principles on which the Union is built,” they pointed out.

Poland leads the Visegrad Group until the end of June. Foreign Ministers of the V4 and Western Balkans representatives are being hosted at the Rogalin Palace at the invitation of the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau.

After the meeting of heads of delegations from the four V4 countries, the Ministers welcomed delegations from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among the most important topics of the planned discussion among the Ministers are issues related to the EU enlargement policy, cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic reconstruction, and strengthening the regional partnership.

The format of the V4 and Western Balkans meetings was initiated by Poland in 2012. Since then, they have been held cyclically at the invitation of one of the V4 countries holding a rotating presidency of the Visegrad Group.