Laying of offshore part of Baltic Pipe underway

One of the sea ships has started laying the Baltic Pipe in the Baltic Sea, Gaz-System reported on Monday. The Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski added that the Baltic Pipe is an investment implemented step by step and on time.

“On June 27, ‘Castorone,’ one of the ships responsible for laying the offshore gas pipeline between Poland and Denmark, began laying the Baltic Pipe in the Baltic Sea” the company stated in a press release. Laying began at a site close to half the route of the entire offshore gas pipeline, in Danish waters, near the island of Bornholm. The “Castorone” ship will gradually move along the gas pipeline route in a north-westerly direction.

Mr Naimski, quoted in the announcement, said that “the Baltic Pipe is an investment carried out step by step and on time. Today, Gaz-System is starting to lay the offshore section so that the entire project can be completed and launched with full capacity in 2022. The Baltic Pipe will then be one of the main elements guaranteeing Poland’s energy security,” he added.

The head of Gaz-System, Tomasz Stępień, stated that the company has reached “another important stage” of the Baltic Pipe investment. “After a five-year period of negotiating, designing and selecting contractors, the construction of the first offshore gas pipeline in the history of Polish gas transmission has begun,” he said. He added that by the end of this year, Gaz-System plans to weld and lay 275 km of gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, which will connect the coasts of Poland and Denmark.

The Gaz-System company announced that the Baltic-Pipe offshore gas pipeline will be laid by three floating assembly units:” Castorone”, “Castoro Sei” and “Castoro 10.”





Castorone is over 300 meters long and almost 40 meters wide, and has a 700 person capacity. The ship also has a helipad and several stations for welding pipe sections and connecting them into the target gas pipeline, which is lowered to the seabed using a special ramp located at the stern. The ramp consists of three parts which, by adjusting the slope, allow the pipeline to be installed at different depths.

“Laying the nearly 275-kilometre offshore gas pipeline will take the next few months,” Gaz-System reported. “If weather conditions permit, the whole process will be completed this year,” he added.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project that will create a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to Danish and Polish markets and to end users in neighbouring countries. The gas pipeline will be able to send 10 bn cubic metres of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 bn cubic metres from Poland to Denmark. The investors are transmission operators: Danish Energinet and Polish Gaz-System. According to the plans, it is due to start operating on October 1, 2022.