As many as 26 percent of Poles do not want to get vaccinated – survey

Albert Zawada/PAP

The number of Poles who do not intend to have a Covid vaccination rose in June by 1 percentage point month on month, to 26 percent, a CBOS study has shown.

Compared to a poll carried out in May, the percentage of people vaccinated with at least one dose increased significantly, from 36 percent to 52 percent, but the percentage of those willing to get vaccinated decreased from 33 percent to 18 percent.

The survey was carried out on June 7-17, 2021, on a representative sample of 1,218 adult Poles.