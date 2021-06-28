I ask those harmed for forgiveness: Polish Primate on sexual abuse in Church

“I would like to address those harmed and all those scandalised by the evil in the Church and ask them for forgiveness once again,” Polish Primate Archbishop Wojciech Polak said during a presentation of statistical data on sexual abuse of minors in the Church.

The presentation took place on Monday at the premises of the Catholic Information Agency (KAI) in Warsaw .

The Institute of Statistics of the (Roman) Catholic Church reported that from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, 368 reports of sexual abuse of minors, concerning years 1958-2020, were received by dioceses and fraternal orders. Of these submissions, 10 pct were deemed unreliable and rejected, 51 pct are under investigation, and the remaining 39 pct were found to be confirmed or validated at the preliminary stage or by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Nearly half of the victims reported were under 15 years of age. The share of boys and girls in the reports was the same (50 pct each).

“Firstly, this is statistical data… which, after all, is not able to express the suffering of individual people harmed in this way,” Archbishop Polak said, adding that “we are aware that not everyone has decided to speak about their harm and make such a report.”

“We feel great shame, great pain and compassion,” he pointed out, emphasising that the Church is “grateful and respectful of those who chose to share their harm by revealing their traumatic stories, often many years later.”

“In this way they help in a true cleansing of the Church,” he stressed.

Finally, he addressed the victims directly, “asking for forgiveness once more.”