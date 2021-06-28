Volleyball: Polish team second in FIVB Nations League

On Sunday, the Polish volleyball team played in the final of the Nations League against Brazil. Despite the team coached by Vital Heynen winning the first set, they lost three consecutive sets and the game ended with 3:1 to the “Canarinhos.” The team will now begin preparation for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

From the beginning of the clash the Brazilians exerted a lot of pressure, but for every good play by Leal and Wallace there was an equally successful Wilfredo Leon (16:14). Bartosz Kurek was 100 percent effective, he swayed in a tight diagonal (19:18). Michał Kubiak, gave the Polish team the lead, when attacking strongly, the approach most favoured by Polish fans. Wallace was blocked, and a moment later Kurek’s attack ended the set on a positive note for the Poles (25:22).

Unfortunately, at the beginning of the next set Mateusz Bieniek had a problem with his hand, which forced the doctor to intervene (4:7). Although Wilfredo Leon’s attack resulted in an equaliser, there were many errors at the net and Vital Heynen’s nerves were becoming frayed (16:12). The Brazilians, on the other hand, played well, especially from the second line of Lucarella (18:13). Two situational actions for Poles and soon it was 16:18.

Kurek finished his attack with a double block after catching Leon and then equalised (18:18). Lucarelli’s ace again gave the rivals an advantage and they were closer to saving the set (21:19). The block helped the Poles again (21:20), who continued to edge closer (23:22), but it was Leal who gave his team a set ball (24:22). He threw the ball into the net and Leon entered the service area (24:23). However, he also hit the net, handing Brazil the advantage (23:25).

The Brazilians started the next set well, up 9:6. Heynen tried to calm the game by stopping the competition (11:8) and replacing Leon with Kamil Semeniuk. The Brazilians immediately placed a point block to him (13: 9). The Brazilians kept a stock of Lucas’s great attack and after defeating Leal (16:12). Leal was unstoppable for the rest of the game (20:15). Adding Souza’s blocks to the mix, the Brazilians claimed victory (25:16).

Poles started the final set poorly (4:7). Vital Heynen stopped the game and his players made up for the arrears (7:7). Each winning action by the Brazilians was keenly celebrated and it fueled the team further (11:8). They added a strong service, making a 16:12 gain. The Poles could not make up the gap. Brazil won 3:1 to scoop the FIVB Volleyball Nations League. The bronze medal went to France, who defeated Slovenia 3:0.