Poland reports 52 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 52 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 71 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,020 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,050 recorded the day prior, including 163 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,092 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 64,751 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,681 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 28,447,379 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 12,682,542 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.