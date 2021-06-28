COVID-19: 52 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 52 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,689 including 153,029 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,144 yesterday.

The ministry also announced that no new fatalities related to COVID-19 were recorded. The death toll in Poland remained at 74,979.

According to the ministry, 64,751 people are quarantined and 2,651,681 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,029 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 28,447,379 people have been vaccinated, including 16,681,699 with the first dose and 12,682,542 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 163 out of 1,092 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 181,899,735 coronavirus cases, 3,939,936 deaths and 166,409,554 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,494,677, India has the second most with 30,279,331 cases and Brazil third with 18,420,598.