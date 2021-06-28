We want to enter new level of development after COVID-19 pandemic: PM

In the article “Polish New Deal,” published on the website of the Portuguese radio station “Observador,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the key aspects of the Polish government’s plan to recover from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis. He stressed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, this programme is to enable a new level of development.

In his op-ed, the head of the Polish government indicated that after the pandemic Poland will aim to reconstruct its economic and social system in such a way that it would be more just and resistant to future crises.

Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that during the COVID-19 pandemic “Poles could count on the state actively participating in the organisation of assistance to all who needed it.”

“Unprecedented support… allowed us to slow down the catastrophic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis and stop the GDP decline for 2020 below 3 percent, which was the third best result in Europe,” he pointed out, stressing that in the group of countries with over 10 mln inhabitants “Poland had no competition.”

“An even greater success is keeping unemployment around 3 percent – and here we already have the best result in the European Union,” the PM highlighted.

He also noted that in March 2021 Poland broke its record for exports, exceeding EUR 110 bn (PLN 496 bn).