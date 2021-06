Wojciech Olkuśnik

Junior ruling coalitionist Agreement on Sunday re-elected its to-date leader and current deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin for a further term in the party chair.

Gowin’s candidacy went through in a 298-3 vote with four abstentions.

Sunday is the second day of Agreement’s national congress, largely devoted to the party’s new programme. Among Agreement’s chief proposals are more local government funding and corporate tax reforms.