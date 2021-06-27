Poland moves up UN Sustainable Development ranking

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Over the course of a year, Poland has moved up the UN Sustainable Development ranking from 23rd to 15th place.

An expert from the Kozminski Academy told PAP the advance was due to stable economic development, effective poverty elimination, increased internet access and good quality education, though the country fared less well in terms of climate change among other factors.

The expert added that the progress was not due to exceptional acceleration in the country’s attainment of its sustainable development goals but rather due to the difficult time of the pandemic, which for many countries, particularly poorer ones, translated into worsening quality of life. Poland, meanwhile, has been very stable for several years meaning it has joined the elite of developed countries which have coped better with the pandemic, he explained.

The UN Sustainable Development ranking covers 165 countries with the position of each dependent on a number of indicators, of which 126 apply to Poland. In this year’s ranking, Poland scored 80.2 points while the most points were scored by Finland (85.9), Sweden (85.6), Denmark (84.9), Germany (82.5), Belgium (82.2) and Austria (82.1).

Switzerland came lower in the ranking than Poland, on 80.1 points, as did the UK (80.0), Japan (79.8) and Canada (79.2).