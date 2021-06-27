Head of Law and Justice party calls for unity

“If we implement the Polish New Deal, then in a decade we will make up the economic disparity that separates us from the wealthiest countries of our continent; we will complete this historic challenge, if we only act in harmony, if we remain united,” the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS), Jarosław Kaczyński wrote in a letter to the participants of the “Porozumienie” party election congress, which is one of the United Right coalition members.

The head of PiS emphasised that there is strength in unity. “It was thanks to unity that the United Right won twice in the presidential and parliamentary elections, significantly improved its position in local government authorities and increased its representation in the European Parliament. Jarosław Kaczyński stated.

He pointed out that today unity is even more needed than usual. “On the one hand, we are facing great challenges, but on the other hand, exceptional opportunities. We might not only overcome the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but also catch up in terms of wealth, measured by real income per capita, to the richest countries in Western Europe in 10 years,” the head of PiS stressed.

“We will meet this historic challenge. We will be able to do so if we act in unity if we remain united. Let us pass this test on the sense of responsibility for the future of Poland with flying colours,” Mr Kaczyński said.

Deputy Prime Minister Kaczyński also wished the participants of the congress fruitful deliberations and smart decisions, serving “our common goal, which is to build a strong, prosperous, solidary and fair Republic of Poland. A Poland of equal opportunities for all” the leader of PiS added.

On Sunday, the “Porozumienie” party election congress took place, during which Jarosław Gowin was elected head of the party for another 4-year term.