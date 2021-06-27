Polish Ambassador to Israel summoned by Israeli MFA over restitution overhaul

“Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Israel Marek Magierowski was summoned by the country’s MFA on Sunday,” confirmed Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński, adding that the diplomat had been called for in the context of the overhaul of the new Code of Administrative Procedure passed by Poland’s Lower House on Thursday.

The official refused to reveal any further details.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the Israeli embassy in Poland stated that the amendment “would in effect prevent the return of Jewish property or the seeking of compensation” and that “this immoral law will seriously affect relations between our countries.” The head of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jair Lapid, also commented on the issue by stating that “the new Polish law is a disgrace and will seriously harm relations between the two countries”.

Israeli chargé d’affaires at the country’s embassy in Warsaw, Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, was summoned on Sunday to appear at Poland’s MFA on Monday.

On Friday, the Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price called on Poland “not to move this legislation forward.”

We believe in the importance of settling Holocaust-era restitution issues to ensure fairness and equality for all victims. The decision of Poland’s parliament yesterday was a step in the wrong direction. We urge Poland not to move this legislation forward.

— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) June 25, 2021

According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure, passed by the Sejm (lower house) on Thursday evening, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years.

Property restitution has long been a sensitive point in Poland’s relations with the Jewish world. Jewish groups and Israel have often voiced their frustration over a lack of some form of restitution for Holocaust survivors and their families for property lost during the Second World War.