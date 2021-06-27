COVID-19: 71 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 71 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,638 including 153,144 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,235 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 5 new fatalities, of which all were due to COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,979.

According to the ministry, 60,566 people are quarantined and 2,651,522 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 171 out of 1,092 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 181,610,458 coronavirus cases, 3,934,196 deaths and 166,199,059 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,490,134, India has the second most with 30,233,183 cases and Brazil third with 18,386,894.