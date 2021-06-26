Coalition party presents new postulates at its congress

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Agreement, a junior member of Poland’s United Right governing coalition, presented its new programme at its congress which was held in Warsaw on Saturday.

A strong state must operate as closely as possible with its citizens, said the Agreement party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, during the congress.

He said the first postulate of his party was strong local governments.

“We will provide local governments with financial stability and further development thanks to increased levels of financing from PIT and CIT taxes,” said Gowin.

The Agreement’s next postulate is “simple and transparent taxes for entrepreneurs.”

“We’ll introduce a uniform tax to replace the income allowance and social contributions,” Gowin said.

He added, his party was also aware that private property, low taxes and free competition work best for the economy as does state intervention but only when limited to an absolute minimum.

He went on to say that there was still a lot to be done in those areas and that Agreement “was determined to defend, in particular, the interests of the middle class… the group which contributed the most to the spectacular success of Poland after 1989.”

He also declared cleaner air from 2022 and that new buildings would give up coal as early as next year, all buildings by 2030 and the heating and power sectors, by 2040.”

In addition, he said that the geopolitical situation of Poland requires a special attention to security from every government and every generation. In this context, he said there were three vital security pillars: membership in NATO and the EU as well as large expenditures on the Polish military.

Agreement also proposes, among other ideas, the creation of a specialised Capital Market Court, the introduction of laws – in support of employment, the employment of foreigners, remote work – as well as a Polish Export Investment Zone programme, under which an Export Support Fund will be established to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

Also planned are lower taxes for micro-enterprises and allowances for production automation.