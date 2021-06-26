Joachim Gauck awarded International Adalbert Prize by Poland’s President

Joachim Gauck, the former president of Germany was awarded the International Adalbert Prize by Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, at the Royal Łazienki Park, on Saturday. The award, endowed with EUR 10,000, was funded by the Adalbert’s Foundation, recognizes individuals who made great contributions towards peace, freedom and cooperation in Europe, and towards strengthening neighbourly relations among countries of Central and Western Europe.

During the ceremony, President Andrzej Duda emphasised Joachim Gauck’s contribution to the decommunisation process in Germany.





After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Joachim Gauck was appointed the Federal Commissioner for the Stasi Records. Thanks to his diligence and professional approach, the decommunisation process in Germany was very thorough.





“Thanks to you, the former officers and collaborators of the Stasi, (ed. East Germany’s State Security), were removed from public life in Germany,” said President Duda.





President emphasised that Poland looked with admiration on the processes taking place in Germany at the time and that the name and the office of Mr Gauck were known to everyone who deeply cared about having the communists to pay for their crimes, at least symbolically, by removing them from high positions they had held in the administration.





German Ambassador to Poland, Arndt Freiherr Freytag von Loringhoven, noted that the celebration is nicely aligned with the 30th anniversary of the Polish–German Treaty of Good Neighbourship and Friendly Cooperation that was signed on 17 June 1991. The signatories of the Treaty, the former Polish Prime Minister, Tadeusz Mazowiecki and the former Chancellor of Germany, Helmut Kohl, were also among the recipients of the International Adalbert Prize.





Recipients of the Prize are selected by an international committee that includes renowned individuals from the “Adalbert of Prague countries” as well as ambassadors of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. This year, Joachim Gauck was unanimously chosen as the winner of the Prize.





“The recipient is one of the highly respected individuals in Germany, who have built a bridge between the people of the former East and West Germany,” read the Foundation’s justification for the Prize.





From 1990-2000, Joachim Gauck was the Federal Commissioner for the Stasi Records. On 18 March 2012, he was elected the President of Germany.