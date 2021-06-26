Nearly 40 percent of Poles plan to work after retirement – study

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Almost 40 percent of Poles do not intend to give up working after reaching retirement age, a recent study has shown.

A survey by UCE Research showed that 37.7 percent of respondents want to continue working after retirement, whereas 30.3 percent are not planning to do so. The remaining 32 percent have no opinion on this issue.

According to the study, people who declared a desire to continue their economic activity after retiring were concerned about low retirement benefits.

The survey also showed that the most supporters of work after retirement were those earning PLN 7,000-9,000 net (EUR 1,550-1,990).

“As many as 57.1 percent of those polled in this group intend to continue working,” UCE Research reported.

Only 35.5 percent of respondents who earn less than PLN 3,000 net (EUR 660) want to remain professionally active after retirement, the survey showed.