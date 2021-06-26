EU-Russia summit a no go

On Friday night, leaders of 27 EU countries rejected France’s and Germany’s proposal to renew cooperation with Russia and organise an EU-Russia summit with Vladimir Putin.

According to Politico, Poland and the Baltic states “torpedoed the proposal of the largest EU powers to pursue a summit with President Vladimir Putin”. Thanks to this strong stand, EU leaders agreed on rejecting France’s and Germany’s proposal to organise an EU-Russia summit.

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel claimed that the EU needed Russia for economic and business purposes, therefore talks with Vladimir Putin were desirable. However, Poland and the Baltic states presented arguments, such as the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, the war in the Donbas region, and the militarisation of the Kaliningrad Region that convinced the remaining EU countries to reject the proposal of the EU-Russia summit.

Politico reports that “27 leaders of the EU member states approved the conclusions related to Russia around 2:00 am, after a long and often emotional debate. The final result was especially demeaning, if not entirely humiliating, for Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron, who usually have a deciding vote in discussions of the European Council”.

The conclusions issued by the EC reads: “The European Council expects that leaders of Russia will show a more constructive engagement and political responsibility, and will stop any actions directed against the EU and its member states, and against third countries. The EC calls on Russia to undertake full responsibility for its part in ensuring that the agreements of the Minsk Protocol are fully implemented, as this is a fundamental condition for any significant change in the EU’s stand on the matter”.

President Macron Disgruntled

The final decision of the EU leaders significantly upset President Macron, who, during a conversation with journalists, called his colleagues, the politicians from Central and Eastern Europe, “Russophobes”. He emphasised positive aspects of EU-Russia relations and said that if he could not talk with Vladimir Putin as a representative of the European Union, he would talk with Putin as President of France.

President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, criticised President Macron’s statement:

“Leaders who unconditionally support a reset of relations with Russia are naive. If we begin to engage in improving EU-Russia relations without any concessions on Russia’s part, it will give Vladimir Putin a very bad signal that no matter what he does, we will still cooperate with him in the end,” emphasised Gitanas Nausėda.