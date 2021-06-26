Researchers from the Central Mining Institute (GIG) in Katowice, southern Poland, developed an innovative technology for turning sewage sediments into safe and effective fertiliser, enriching the soil and enhancing plant growth. The technology has already been patented.

New Polish technology for turning sewage sediment into fertiliser

Polish scientists developed a new technology for turning sewage sediment into fertiliser.

The new technological solution has been awarded the European Medal by the Business Centre Club, the largest organisation of entrepreneurs and private employers in Poland. The European Medal is a national competition organised under the auspices of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) in Brussels, recognising products and services that meet the highest European quality standards.

“The awarded technology follows the idea of a closed economy and is a good example of dealing with municipal waste. The Medal is a recommendation given by the EESC to selected products and services. For entrepreneurs, the EESC is the most important institution that operates by the European Commission,” explained the spokesperson for the Central Mining Institute, Dr Sylwia Jarsławska-Sobór.

Experts estimate that approximately 600 to 800 thousand tons of dry sewage sediment are produced annually in Polish sewage treatment plants. Currently, regulations forbid their stockpiling, so the sediment is utilised in cement plants, some is burnt and composted. Only a small amount is used in the production of fertilisers.

The GIG researchers claim that the new technology allows for the production of several safe products from stabilised sewage sediments, including organic fertiliser, mineral-organic fertiliser as well as substances enhancing plant growth and improving the quality of the soil.

The fertiliser is obtained by precise mixing of components and turning the material into 1-6 mm pellets. According to the GIG researchers, the pellet material is characterised by excellent fertilising and soil improving qualities.

“The high content of organic matter is very conducive to the production of humus in the soil. The product also possesses deacidification qualities and helps with micro water retention,” adds Dr Sylwia Jarosławska-Sobór.