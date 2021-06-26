Ex-German president receives St Adalbert award in Warsaw

Wojciech Olkuśnik

Former German president Joachim Gauck received an international Saint Adalbert Award for Peace, Freedom and Cooperation in Europe at a Saturday ceremony held in Warsaw.

The award was presented to Gauck by Polish President Andrzej Duda and former Slovak president Andrej Kiska.

The Saint Adalbert Prize is granted every two years by the Adalbert Foundation in Krefeld, Germany, for contribution to Europe’s unification and efforts to deepen good neighbourly relations between Central European countries.

Poland’s former Prime Minister Tadeusz Mazowiecki and former Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski are among the award’s laureates.