Poland further eases pandemic restrictions

Łukasz Gągulski

Poland has further relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions, as of June 26, mostly by hiking attendance caps for retail, hospitality and entertainment venues.

Retail premises now face client caps of one person per 10 square metres, relaxed from one person per 15 square metres earlier, with facial masks and sanitary measures still obligatory.

The seating limit for indoor dining spots is now raised to the level of 75 percent from the previous 50 percent, with the same limit applying to amusement parks.

Poland has also eased occupancy caps for hotels, cinemas and other leisure facilities to 75 percent, not including children under 12.

Clubs and discotheques are allowed to function with a limit of 150 people.

Trade fairs and conferences are able to invite more people than under previous rules, with the number of square metres per person reduced from 15 to 10. The same 10-square-metre-per-person rule also applies to gyms and fitness clubs, casinos, post offices, libraries, exhibitions and playgrounds.

Attendance at religious ceremonies has also been relaxed from 15 to 10-square-metre cap earlier.

Sporting events and concerts in sports facilities are now able to admit up to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity, as of June 26, up from the previous level of 25 percent.

Outdoor sports activities are allowed for groups of up to 500 people, raised from the previous 250 person-limit.

Passenger caps in public transport are now relaxed to 100 percent of seats from 75 percent to date.

All attendance caps exclude fully vaccinated persons.

Face masks are no longer obligatory in public spaces as of May 15, while remaining obligatory in indoor public spaces.

The new rules will apply throughout the summer holiday period.