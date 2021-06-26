Poland among world’s top exporters of ice cream: report

Poland’s share in global exports of ice cream amounted to 5 percent, the seventh highest place in the ranking, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) reported on Saturday.

In 2020, the value of Polish ice cream exports increased by 18 percent year on year. The data of Poland’s statistical office GUS, cited in the PIE analysis, showed that last year Poland sold over 95,000 tonnes of ice cream worth EUR 211.7 mln.

As the PIE report shows, ice cream exports this year are not only maintaining an upward trend, but they are growing faster and faster.

In the first four months of 2021, the growth of ice cream exports exceeded those in previous years and reached 44 percent year on year. The value of ice cream sales abroad in this period amounted to EUR 88 mln, said analysts, citing data from GUS.

Moreover, Poland is also among the European leaders in terms of ice cream production.

“According to (EU stats office) Eurostat, our country is the fifth largest producer in the EU, and the volume of production sold in 2019 amounted to 228.7 million litres,” the report wrote.

The largest recipients of Polish ice cream are the countries which are the largest producers in the EU. “The share or Polish ice cream exports in 2020 reached 26 percent in Germany, 13 percent in France and 10 percent in Great Britain,” PIE said. Almost half of the ice cream sold abroad went to these three countries.

The “Made in Poland” ice cream products are also popular with consumers in more distant countries, such as Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Gambia, Australia and South Africa.